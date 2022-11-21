ALTOONA – On Monday, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion lasts through Nov. 28.

The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells Unleaded 88 through the Sheetz mobile app or Web site.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, president and chief executive officer of Sheetz.

“We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Sheetz is also offering a special promotion that can be utilized even after this offer ends on Nov. 28. Customers who sign up to become My Sheetz Rewardz members using code FUELUP88 during this promotion, and purchase Unleaded 88 fuel, will receive 500 points within 24 hours of this promotion ending.

These points can be redeemed for fuel discounts as well as food and drink items in store. Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member by downloading the Sheetz app.

Key customer information:

About Sheetz Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 24,000 employees.

Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals.

All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement.

For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).