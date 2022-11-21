CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Nov. 21 – Nov. 23, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Work:

? Throughout the County

Brushing:

? Interstate: 80 (Mile Marker 097 –116, East and Westbound)

? State Route: 0879 (Arnoldtown)

? State Route: 3016 (Marron Road)

Delineation:

? Interstate: 80 (Mile Marker 120 – 116, East and Westbound)

Drainage Improvements:

? State Route: 0053 (Irvona to Coalport)

? State Route: 0453 (Madera)

Guiderail Repair:

? State Route: 0053 (Dorsey Avenue)

? State Route: 3005 (St. Lawrence Road)

Patching:

? State Route: 1003 (Mt. Zion)

Shoulder Stabilization:

? State Route: 0322 (Barrett’s Curve)

? State Route: 1011 (Piper Road)

? State Route: 1018 (Pottersdale Road)

Sign Upgrade:

? Throughout the County

