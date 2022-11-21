Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of theft Nov. 19 at a Lawrence Township storage facility. During the incident, someone allegedly removed catalytic converters from two motor homes stored on-site. Anyone with information is asked to contact township police.
- Police received a report of contraband Nov. 17 at Clearfield County Jail. During the incident, a 32-year-old male was taken into custody for unpaid fines and allegedly in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police received a report of harassment Nov. 15 at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School. During the incident, a juvenile male was allegedly hitting another male student. The male was arrested for his actions.