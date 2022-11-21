CURWENSVILLE – Clearfield County Charitable Foundation presents a $5,000 grant to Curwensville PTC for Inclusive Playground Equipment.

Accepting the grant from CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken are (from left) Heather Bell, Natalie Holland, Arie Barrett, Colton Bell, Maci Michaels, Mark McCracken, Mira McFadden, T. Marie Bell, Casey Holland and Nicole Crispell.

In accepting the grant award, members of the Curwensville PTC said “These funds will be used to help purchase special equipment for the playground that will be utilized by children with physical challenges.

“We thank the Charitable Foundation for the grant award and plans are for the equipment to be installed in the spring of 2023.”