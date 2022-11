Margaret M. “Marge” (Havrilla) Kippert, age 96, passed away November 18, 2022. Margaret was born on April 17, 1926. A full obituary will be posted upon completion. Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

