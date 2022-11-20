CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Thursday announced vacancies on various county boards.

Commissioner Chairman John A. Sobel reported six vacancies on Community Connections of Clearfield Jefferson Counties.

Additionally, there are two vacancies on both the Curwensville Lake and Solid Waste authorities and one on the Planning Commission.

“Please consider serving,” Sobel said. “There functions are very important to the proper functioning of our county government.”

Interested persons may submit letters of interest via e-mail at cccomm@clearfieldco.org.

Letters may also be mailed to 212 E. Locust St., Suite 112, Clearfield, PA 16830.

The deadline for letters is Dec. 9 so the commissioners may consider appointments at its Dec. 13 meeting.

In other business, the commissioners: