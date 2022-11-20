CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Thursday announced vacancies on various county boards.
Commissioner Chairman John A. Sobel reported six vacancies on Community Connections of Clearfield Jefferson Counties.
Additionally, there are two vacancies on both the Curwensville Lake and Solid Waste authorities and one on the Planning Commission.
“Please consider serving,” Sobel said. “There functions are very important to the proper functioning of our county government.”
Interested persons may submit letters of interest via e-mail at cccomm@clearfieldco.org.
Letters may also be mailed to 212 E. Locust St., Suite 112, Clearfield, PA 16830.
The deadline for letters is Dec. 9 so the commissioners may consider appointments at its Dec. 13 meeting.
In other business, the commissioners:
- approved the 2022 state Homeland Security Grant Program, totaling $271,911, for the Northwest Central PA Emergency Response Group. Funds will assist with the group’s drone and interstate communications projects, as well as help build two mass care support trailers.
- passed Resolution 2022-#13 approving the county’s Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant application through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The county had at least four bridges requiring scour improvements, which are very costly; however, this grant would help with 70 percent of those costs.
- approved application for a 901b Recycling Grant that will provide funds so the county Solid Waste Authority can advertise its recycling events for a two-year period.
- passed Resolution 2022-#14 approving the county’s local match to the Area Transportation Authority that totaled $186,156.
- approved a purchase of service agreement with Michelle Manning (Zoom Abstracting LLC).
- approved the application to encumber Liquid Fuel Funds for CC70 Bloomington Avenue Bridge.
- appointed Alvin Rodgers to the Clearfield-Jefferson Airport Authority until Dec. 31, 2024.
- approved an Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Services Agreement with Clinton County for the Wayne Township Landfill per the county’s new 10-year-old solid waste plan.
- approved a lease addendum with Harry Salvatore for 6403 Clearfield Woodland Hwy., (Conservation District).
- approved the minutes of the Nov. 1 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.