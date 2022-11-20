Wade Dixon served our country in the United States Army. Name: Wade M. Dixon Born: July 28, 1947 Died: October, 2022 Hometown: Sabula, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Wade Dixon was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. He also served the community through his memberships with the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17 […]

