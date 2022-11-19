CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council received an enriching lesson during Thursday’s council meeting.

Residents Brittany Madera and Jeremy Cutler introduced council members to Farhan Mahmud, a foreign exchange student the couple is hosting from Bangladesh.

Farhan arrived in August and is on a 10-month program to study in the United States through AFS Intercultural Programs/USA, a 501(c)3 non-profit.

He is in grade 10 and currently attends the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.

After Farhan’s presentation, Madera addressed council explaining why being a host family is such an important experience.

Madera and her husband, Cutler, have hosted two foreign exchange students thus far, and they thoroughly enjoy it.

She said that with the experience, you get to learn about a whole new culture and experience things here at home through a pair of new eyes.

She encouraged everyone to try hosting a foreign exchange student for the experience in itself.

Residents Amy and Dave Duke, owners of Ice Dreams Ice Cream Truck, received an Outstanding Community Member Award from the borough.

Council President Stephanie Tarbay and Mayor Mason Strouse presented the couple with the certificate for their participation in donating their time and resources for the Popsicles with the Police program that was put on this summer.

Nikki Norris was also appointed to fill the vacant Fourth Ward council seat. In other business, council: