JOHNSTOWN – A Clearfield woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court in Johnstown on charges of production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Amanda Nichelle Downs, 31, pleaded guilty to counts one and two of the indictment before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that from December of 2018 to Sept.1, 2019, Downs produced images of a minor female engaged in sexually-explicit conduct using materials that were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

Following the guilty plea, Haines sentenced Downs to 25 years in prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.

Her co-defendant, Jackson Curtis Martin III, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release on June 21.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Downs.

This case was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May of 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

