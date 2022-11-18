JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 that was reduced in Jefferson County and surrounding areas due to snowy weather has been lifted. According to 511Pa, the speed limit that was reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area was lifted at about 5:00 p.m. Friday. The affected areas included I-80 Eastbound […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/update-weather-related-speed-limit-reductions-on-interstate-80-lifted-in-jefferson-county-surrounding-areas/