DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – The Penn State DuBois Library is hosting the Penn State All-Sports Museum exhibit “Unbeaten & Uncrowned: 11 Teams, 100 Years” now through Jan. 9, 2023. The exhibit is open to the public. Opened at University Park in April 2019, “Unbeaten & Uncrowned” chronicles the history of the 11 Nittany Lion football teams that went undefeated and […]

