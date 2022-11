Stephen J. Burns, age 62, of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his home. Born on March 15, 1960 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond J. and Georgene M. (Bearfield) Burns. On May 5, 2001 he married Diane M. (Stammely) Burns. She survives. Along with his wife, Stephen is survived by two brothers; […]

