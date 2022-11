Mona L. Messer, 89, of Clarington, died early Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022 at Brookville Hospital. Born on May 25, 1933 in Tarentum, she was the daughter of the late John and Phyllis Esler Ewing. She was a graduate of Tarentum High School and spent her life as a homemaker. On May 30, 1952 in Tarentum, she married Thomas R. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mona-l-messer/