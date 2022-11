Helen Louise (Uren) Pinchock, age 99, a life long Eastside resident of DuBois, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her home with her loving daughters arms around her at 9:57 a.m. Born on April 29, 1923 on Sherman Avenue in DuBois, Helen was the youngest daughter of the late James Uren and Jeanette (Buskirk) Uren and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/helen-louise-uren-pinchock/