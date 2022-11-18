All employers in the North Central PA region are invited to take advantage of an online training opportunity at no cost.

SkillUp™ North Central is your link to an Internet-based educational platform for you, your employees and new hires.

Course content ranges from basic work readiness skills for new workers to tailored training for high-level professionals and managers.

Modules include customer service, Microsoft office, Adobe, QuickBooks, analytical skills, data management/reporting, leadership skills, health and safety.

Manufacturing operations include Lean and Six Sigma, supply chain management; inventory alignment; forecasting and capacity planning among others.

OSHA training includes construction, excavation, electrical, workplace inspection; equipment and chemicals.

This online platform offers over 6,000 courses and over 100 certification courses such as CompTIA, cybersecurity, project management and human resources.

Whether you are a large employer or small business, you can develop your skills and offer your employees an opportunity to further theirs with business specific career pathways and employee-tailored training.

The site is available 24/7 from any computer with Internet access and is very user-friendly.

If you would like to learn more about SkillUp™ North Central, call your local PA CareerLink® office at 844-PACALINK or Linda Franco at Workforce Solutions, 814-245-1835. You can also e-mail lfranco@ncwdb.org.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

This opportunity is made available through Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania. The governor’s office has supported the SkillUp™PA initiative by allocating Pennsylvania state tax dollars to spearhead the implementation of this online learning portal.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry was competitively awarded federal tax dollars through the U.S. Department of Labor – Employment and Training Administration CAREER National Dislocated Worker Grant (NDWG) totaling $3 million.

The CAREER NDWG is entirely federally funded, and 100 percent of these funds will be utilized to purchase licenses and further implement the SkillUp™ PA initiative over a multi-year period.