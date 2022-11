Daisy Jo Lange, 48, of Punxsutawney, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born November 16, 1974, in Jamestown, NY, a daughter of Susan (Kay) Lange and William “Bill” Lange. Daisy was a High School Graduate of Southwestern High School in New York. She loved her son, family, and her dogs. She was a […]

