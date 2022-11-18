Brittany N. McCracken hired and sworn-in as an assistant district attorney

CLEARFIELD – District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers on Thursday announced that Brittany N. McCracken was recently hired and sworn-in as an assistant district attorney of Clearfield County.

As an assistant district attorney, McCracken will be handling a wide array of cases, including appeals, within the District Attorney’s Office.

McCracken completed her undergraduate studies at the Pennsylvania State University where she graduated with her Bachelor of Arts, majoring in political science and minoring in history.

She remained in State College to attend Penn State Law and earned her Juris Doctorate in 2022.

After graduating from Penn State Law and prior to joining the District Attorney’s Office, McCracken worked as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Judge Ilissa Zimmerman in Blair County.

“Brittany interned twice in the DA’s Office during law school, and she stood out as someone that would be an asset to this office and the people of Clearfield County,” Sayers said.

“I am happy that she accepted this position and look forward to working with her as a colleague. With the hiring of Brittany, we have a full staff to handle the complex and ever-growing criminal caseload here in Clearfield County.”