CLEARFIELD – The board of directors of the Clearfield YMCA has announced an executive vacancy.

Board President Terry Struble has reported applicants are being sought for the position of chief executive officer.

The CEO is responsible for establishing and implementing the mission, vision, goals and values of the YMCA within the organization and the community.

The successful candidate will achieve excellence in the following areas:

development and implementation of a strategic plan;

improvement of operating performance;

fiscal management;

position the YMCA as a vital partner for community change;

build and lead staff; and

cause-driven leadership.

Interested persons can apply online only at: https://tinyurl.com/clearfield-ymca-ceo. The application deadline is Dec. 12.

For more information on the Clearfield YMCA, please go to: https://www.clearfieldymca.net/.