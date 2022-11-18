CLEARFIELD – Pack 9 and Troop 9 scouts in Clearfield went door to door this past weekend as part of their annual Scouting for Food collection drive.

Last week, scouts placed bags on people’s doors in Goldenrod, Long Meadow and South Park, as well as in Pennsylvania, Elm, Ogden and Park Avenue neighborhoods.

Saturday, Nov. 12, they returned to pick up food donations in those bags. The donations help a local food pantry during the holiday season.

This year, the scouts collected about 1,200 food items for the local food pantry. The scouts would like to thank those neighborhoods for their generosity.