Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield Borough Police Department
|814-765-7819
|Name
|Age
|Address
|Violation
|Justin S. Aughenbaugh
|42
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|Scott A. Ball
|36
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|Samantha N. Brown
|26
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Robert J. Crotsley
|37
|Clearfield
|Failure to Yield/Failure to Pay
|Justin P. Crust
|32
|Coudersport
|Suspended License/Summons Undelivered
|James Draucker
|50
|Punxsutawney
|Expired Registration/Failure to Respond
|Jessica L. English
|30
|Morrisdale
|Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered
|Shawn A. Fontes
|31
|Clearfield
|Harassment/Summons Undelivered
|Deven R. Gaston
|26
|Grampian
|Insurance Cancellation/Failure to Pay
|Thomas C. Goodrow Jr.
|21
|Clearfield
|Public Intoxication/Summons Undelivered
|Thomas L. Hare
|33
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Failure to Pay
|Samantha J. Heichel
|27
|West Decatur
|Harassment/Failure to Pay
|Amanda J. Huber
|37
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond
|Vivian M. Huey
|42
|DuBois
|Safe Speeds/Failure to Pay
|Jason E. Jones
|46
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered
|Shawn P. Klinger
|29
|Clearfield
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Joey L. Lupton
|46
|Clearfield
|Bad Checks/Summons Undelivered
|Crystal D. Maines
|44
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Todd A. Maney
|27
|Karthaus
|Harassment/failure to Pay
|Marcy J. Obleman
|42
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Brian E. O’korn
|52
|DuBois
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond
|Mary A. Price
|24
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Failure to Respond
|Cyrus L. Puit
|20
|Clearfield
|Harassment/Failure to Respond
|Chelsie E. Quick
|31
|DuBois
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond
|Keith D. Shively
|51
|Clearfield
|Bad Checks/Failure to Pay
|Jesse R. Wall
|28
|Grampian
|Public Drunkenness/Failure to Respond