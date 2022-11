Deborah McGraw, 70, of Meadville, passed away at 7:44 A.M. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 at the Meadville Medical Center after an extended illness. Born June 18, 1952 in Meadville, PA., she was the daughter of the late Francis A. & Catherine P. Driscoll McGraw. Deb was a graduate of 1970 Meadville High School. She had worked for the Area Agency […]

