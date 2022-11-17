BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The 15th Annual Christmas Celebration will take place in Historic Downtown Brookville on Friday, November 25. The event begins at 5:00 p.m. with free train rides through town for all ages, free face painting by Liz Huwar, free cookie decorating by Nancy Strawcutter, and strolling carolers through 7:00 p.m. The Bowdish Train exhibit at the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brookvilles-15th-annual-christmas-celebration-begins-next-weekend/