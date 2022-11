Shirley L. (Armagost) Kirkwood, 86, DuBois, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Jefferson Manor. Born February 23, 1936, in Winslow Township, she was the daughter of the late Fred A. and Reba (Sprankle) Armagost. On June 11, 1955, she married Thomas A. Kirkwood at Bollinger Church in Reynoldsville. He survives. Shirley graduated from Reynoldsville High School in 1953. In […]

