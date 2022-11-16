CLEARFIELD – The Nittany Knights have had a few performances at CAST, and are excited to be returning this Sunday, Nov.20 at 3 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of singing and merriment with the Nittany Knights Men’s A Cappella Chorus.

The Nittany Knights have been headquartered in State College for over 50 years. These men enjoy the camaraderie and excitement of singing old and new tunes in the four-part a capella close harmony style.

Sit back, relax and feel the atmosphere our theater has to offer with the rich harmonies that can only be reproduced by a men’s A Capella Chorus.

You will hear pop songs, ballads, folk songs, show tunes and even a few holiday favorites in the unique four-part barbershop style.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. -5:30 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes before the show.

Visit www.NittanyKnights.org for more information.