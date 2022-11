Diane Moore, 73, of Punxsutawney, passed away November 12, 2022 at UPMC Altoona. She was born on June 10, 1949 in Indiana, PA, the daughter of the late Walter D. Pennington and Fannie Berringer Pennington. Diane loved spending time with her family in PA and MD, visiting her sister’s home, and having family meals together. She enjoyed visiting the beach […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/diane-moore/