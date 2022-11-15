CLEARFIELD – An indoor block party will benefit two Clearfield bartenders Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The party, hosted by Buster’s and Legends Sports Bar & Grill, will help out two of their own, Ashley Cline and Lisa Sherwood.

“Both are dealing with some serious medical issues and could use our help,” shares Greg Hallstrom, owner of Buster’s.

“So, Nerd (Mike Morrison) and I are putting all our personal gains aside but need people – our community – to help us, help them.”

Both will host Bar Olympics, offer $1 wings (with the girls to receive all proceeds), have a special “Kick the Keg” and more.

The Bar Olympics is limited to the first 20, two-person teams that sign up at Buster’s. Cost is $20/team.

Teams will travel between the two East End bars to compete in darts (Buster’s) and cornhole (Legends).

The wings offer is available – eat-in or take-out and Hallstrom and Morrison plan to match their bar’s proceeds from “Kick the Keg.”

“This isn’t a contest between Buster’s and Legends to see who raises the most,” shares Hallstrom.

“We’ll put our money together – hopefully by 6 p.m. that night – and split it evenly between the girls.”

For more information or questions, please visit the Facebook event or call Buster’s at 814-765-5969.