Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to Milford Street for a waterline break. Upon arrival, police discovered a large amount of water coming from the roadway. The Clearfield Water Authority responded to repair the break.
- Police responded to an East Cherry Street apartment for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, officers determined a couple was engaged in a verbal argument.
- Police responded to Turnpike Avenue for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival on-scene, officers entered a vacant apartment and allegedly located a male and female inside that were not permitted there. Upon further investigation, police reportedly located drug paraphernalia and discovered the male had an active arrest warrant. He was subsequently transported to county jail; charges are pending against both individuals.
- Police responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of East Market and North Second streets. According to police, a driver failed to stop for a steady red light, which caused the collision. Once vehicle was towed from the scene; EMS also evaluated one patient.
- Police arrested a male for DUI after he was stopped for a traffic violation and reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police reported that a bag of suspected methamphetamine was located along North Third Street.
- Police arrested a male for DUI after he was stopped along West Front Street and reportedly found to be under the influence of controlled substances. Charges are currently pending on the male.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of disorderly conduct Nov. 4 at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School. During the incident, two juvenile males allegedly engaged in a fight. As a result, charges were filed against a 13-year-old male.
- Police reported the arrest of 42-year-old Sonny B. Kelley of New Baltimore, Pa., for allegedly attempting to meet a minor Nov. 5 in Lawrence Township. According to police, Kelley had messaged an online decoy with 814 Pred Hunters whom he believed was a 15-year-old girl and attempted to meet for sexual activities. Kelley was taken into custody on felony charges, including criminal attempt-corruption of minors and criminal use of communications facility. Bail was set at $25,000, which he’s posted. Kelley is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Dec. 21 during centralized court.