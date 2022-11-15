CLEARFIELD – CNB Bank commemorated the first 11 days of November leading up to Veterans Day with an inaugural “Salute to Service” recognition across its bank-wide footprint in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Virginia.

CNB Bank and its divisions BankOnBuffalo, ERIEBANK, FCBank and Ridge View Bank expressed appreciation to 95 local veterans’ organizations in their communities with monetary donations totaling over $25,000.

Additionally, CNB Bank and these divisions collectively donated over 9,000 special-edition hats, featuring a camouflage and flag design as a special thank-you tribute to the organization’s members who are veterans.

“Veterans Day and the sacrifices made by our country’s veterans and active military is something that touches us all in a very important way,” said Mike Peduzzi, president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank.

“While we could never thank our veterans enough for what they’ve done to protect this country, we wanted to let them and our communities know that their service, sacrifices and dedication to preserving and defending the freedoms we have in America does not go unnoticed and will never be forgotten.”

As a local community bank, community involvement goes well beyond the mission to offer high-quality banking products and services. CNB is committed to serving the continued growth and well-being of the areas in which it operates.