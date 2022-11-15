<!-- wp:image {"id":488799,"width":656,"height":573,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/Morgen.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-488799" width="656" height="573"\/><figcaption>\u00a0<br>Clearfield senior\u00a0Morgen Billotte, front center, recently signed to play\u00a0baseball\u00a0in college at\u00a0Seton Hill University.\u00a0Sitting with\u00a0Billotte\u00a0are\u00a0his\u00a0parents,\u00a0Kevin\u00a0and Mandi Billotte.\u00a0Standing in the back row are\u00a0Heather Prestash - Principal, Sid Lansberry - Clearfield Head Baseball coach and Robert Gearhart - Athletic Director.<br><br>\u00a0<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->