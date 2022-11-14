Join us Thursday, Nov. 17 for a discussion on who won, what they promised on the campaign trail, and how those plans might get implemented once they are in office.

Spotlight PA Staff

After a long and contentious election cycle that saw Pennsylvania become a bellwether for national policy debates, the votes are in. Near the top of the ballot, Democrat Josh Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano to become the state’s 48th governor, and Democrat John Fetterman won a U.S. Senate seat over Republican Mehmet Oz.

Down the ballot, Democrats have already picked up more than a dozen seats in the state House with two races still too close to call, leading party leaders to declare they will control the chamber for the first time in over a decade.

In 2023, these newly elected officials will shape education, environmental, health, and labor policies that affect all Pennsylvanians. To help you make sense of the election and give you a glimpse of what might lie ahead, Spotlight PA’s government team will discuss the results and the policy plans the winners will prioritize after they are sworn in.

Join us Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. EST on Zoom for a free panel about who won, what they promised on the campaign trail, and how those plans might get implemented once they are in office.

Our confirmed panelists include:

Stephen Caruso, Capitol reporter for Spotlight PA

Katie Meyer, government editor/reporter for Spotlight PA

