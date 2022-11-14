CLEARFIELD – Pelton Photography Studio of Clearfield will offer its first-ever public “Santa experience” in December.

It will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost is $10 per child/photo. Parents with multiple children will have the option of one group photo.

Children – while atop Santa’s lap – will also have the chance to share what tops their wish list, and receive a special treat.

One digital image will be provided per child. Walk-ins will be accepted; follow Pelton Photography on Facebook for details.

As you wait for your shot with Santa, you may partake in hot cocoa and cookies at Clearfield Floral Design.

Cookies will be specially made for this two-day event by Blueberry and Me Bakery of Curwensville.