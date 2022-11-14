CLEARFIELD – Resources to Empower, Support and Transform Kinship Families, or REST Inc., is preparing to hold its second-ever Kinship Family Christmas Event on Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center in Clearfield.

This event is open to all kinship families in the area and will feature a buffet breakfast with Santa.

“The REST Board of Directors and myself are so excited to hold this event again for 2022. It has been an honor to serve kinship families across Clearfield County and Christmas is the perfect time to share the Love of Christ with them,” states Bobbie Johnson, founder and chief executive officer of REST Inc.

“While kinship families demonstrate many strengths, they also face many challenges and we want this to be a time when they can relax, have fun and find support during what can be a tough time of year.”

This year’s event will be a time of food, fellowship and giving – made possible by generous donations from elves throughout the Clearfield and surrounding communities.

The Skills USA Student Organization, under direction of Instructor Jerome Mick at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, will again be helping to prepare breakfast and assist Santa, along with volunteers from The Vine Church of Clearfield.

Families will not only get to share with Santa, but will take home Christmas Cookies, family treat bags, books, prizes and some early Christmas gifts.

Kinship families are asked to RSVP for this event no later than Nov. 21 by calling or texting 814-762-2933 or emailing restinc2021@outlook.com.

Families are also asked to express any family needs and wish lists for the children. More information on this event and the services provided by REST Inc. can be found by visiting the Web site at www.restfamilies.org.

Event information can also be found by visiting REST Inc. on Facebook. Any individual or business interested in donating to REST Inc. to meet the needs of kinship families may do so online via the Web site or by contacting Bobbie Johnson at 814-762-2933.