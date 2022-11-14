WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash in Woodward Township last week. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on Juniata Avenue in Woodward Township, Clearfield County. Police say 82-year-old Donald E. Smecker, of Morann, was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer and backing out […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/police-flustered-voter-identified-as-culprit-in-hit-and-run-in-woodward-township/