Judy Verne, age 73, of Westville Road Brockway, PA; died on Friday November 11, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway after a battle with Parkinson’s. Born on May 5, 1949 in DuBois, PA; she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Betty Bazaar Verne. Judy had special needs and along with the help of her mother and […]

