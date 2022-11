CLEARFIELD – The Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has released a list of recent memorials made to the library.

MEMORIAL BOOK FUND IN MEMORY OF: GIVEN BY: Cece Kelly Susan Kline Edith Martell Kerr Addition United Methodist Church James R. Johnston Bill & Susanne Reid Glenn Gill Bill & Susanne Reid Kathy & Paul McDowell Bill & Susanne Reid Frances Beightol Bill & Susanne Reid Helen M. Peterson Bill & Susanne Reid Cindy Gill Robert Shields Staff at CAE James A. Southard Clearfield Municipal Authority Sandra White Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors Ed Carr Sonia & John Shimko Ashlee Kavelak Clearfield County Community Harry L. Finkbeiner Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors Monte Stumph Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors Samuel L. Timchak, Sr. Grover Beightol Peggy A. Peters Rebecca L. Johnston Kids & Grandkids Her Family Dennis & Linda Peoples Mary Houser Christine & John Naddeo Sharon & Terry Wilson Mary (Mim) Forcey Joyce Fletcher Karen Hugney Joyce Fletcher Linda Rhone Joyce Fletcher William Potts Carol Little & Nelson Provost William Shaw Family Joseph Plubell William Shaw Family Mom Arlene & Family Margaret Hoyt William Shaw Family