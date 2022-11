Robert H. DuBois II, age 35, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Born in Dubois, Pennsylvania on September 16, 1987 he was the son of Dr. John DuBois and Shelly Blackmon Grodhaus. A retired private first class US Army Veteran, Robert bravely and proudly served his country. He was a member of the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-h-dubois-ii/