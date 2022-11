Marsha E. Minns, 77, DuBois, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born September 13, 1945, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Percy and Mary (Platt) Scott. On December 27, 1993, she married Bernard “Bernie” F. Minns in Kylertown, PA. He preceded her in death on October 20, 2021. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marsha-e-minns/