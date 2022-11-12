CLEARFIELD – Congratulations are being extended to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Students of the Month for September.

The CCCTC’s instructors chose one morning student and one afternoon student in their program as their Student of the Month.

Each month, the CCCTC is looking to recognize a student from each program who demonstrates characteristics staff want to see in school and work.

September’s students were chosen because they showed outstanding preparation in their program area.

A.M. Students

In front, from left, are: David Bracken, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; Addison Yatchik, West Branch Area High School; Madison Ogden, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; Benjamin Shaffer, Curwensville Area High School; Noah Baker, Curwensville Area High School; Andrew Sedlak, West Branch Area High School; Rachel Sweeney, Curwensville Area High School; and Hailee Irwin, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.

In the back are: Nathan Lumadue, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; Ryder Kuklinskie, Curwensville Area High School; Warren Diethrick, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; Kevin Hurley, West Branch Area High School; Drenum Merritt, West Branch Area High School; Dayton Barger, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School; and Gavin Walk, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School.

Missing from the photo is Madison Wooster, West Branch Area High School.

P.M. Students

In front, from left to right, are: Kate Beaulieu, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Thea Royer, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; Jolee Monoskey, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School; Mia Cantolina, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; Raven Myers, West Branch Area High School; Elizabeth Shimmel, Clearfield Alliance Christian School; and Alexis Pollick, Moshannon Valley Area High School.

In the back are: Hunter Palumbo, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School; Merritt Stone, West Branch Area High School; Archere Meek, West Branch Area High School; Chase Roussey, West Branch Area High School; Nicholas Wolfinger, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School; Ashlynn Bloom, Curwensville Area High School; Ian Gallaher, Curwensville Area High School; and Andrew Zimmerman, Moshannon Valley Area High School.

Missing from photo are Lydia Swatshworth, Curwensville Area High School, and Remington Crawford, Clearfield Alliance Christian School.