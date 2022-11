Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Anthony L. Anstead Bench Warrant Robert A. Bartsch Bench Warrant Daniel T. Bayley Bench Warrant Brandon S. Bloom Bench Warrant Van Darren Bortz Jr. Bench Warrant John T. Bratton (2) Bench Warrant Michael T. Chmura Bench Warrant Betsy S. Clark Bench Warrant Jennifer A. Clark (3) Bench Warrant Christopher R. Coakley Bench Warrant Raymond J. Cox (2) Bench Warrant Patrick M. Dacillo Bench Warrant Joseph W. Daly Bench Warrant Cecil T. Evans Bench Warrant Alisha A. Goodrow Bench Warrant Robert L. Harmick Jr. Bench Warrant Hafiz R. Hendricks Bench Warrant Gary L. Horner Jr. Bench Warrant Justin M. Hubler (2) Bench Warrant Robert W. Jager Bench Warrant Richard L. Jones Jr. Bench Warrant Johnn H. Kleckler II Bench Warrant Ryan A. Kerin Bench Warrant Autumn M. Klingler Bench Warrant J. Patrick Kopp Bench Warrant Raymond Acey Lansberry Bench Warrant Shane J. Litzinger Bench Warrant Terry L. Lucas III Bench Warrant William C. Lyons II (3) Bench Warrant Jade M. Marshall Bench Warrant Luke M. Marshall Bench Warrant Brian E. Matthews Bench Warrant Michael P. Mittlebrunn Bench Warrant Shawn M. Moriarity Bench Warrant Izaak R. Perks Bench Warrant Mitchell P. Pisarcik Bench Warrant Earl E. Powers III (3) Bench Warrant Anthony J. Reed (3) Bench Warrant Benjamin R. Selvage Bench Warrant Aaron M. Shaw Bench Warrant Shawna N. Shepler Bench Warrant Sean W. Shermer Bench Warrant Jarrett S. Sloppy Bench Warrant Barry E. Snyder Bench Warrant Cody J. Stephenson Bench Warrant Jordan D. Suhoney Bench Warrant Kevin M. Swauger Bench Warrant Dana Thomas Bench Warrant Steven L. Thomas Bench Warrant Brooke L. Toman Bench Warrant Stephen Harris Webster Bench Warrant Sandra L. Wilson (2) Bench Warrant Crystal D. Wise (2) Bench Warrant Adam P. Wymer Bench Warrant Trever R. Yeager Bench Warrant