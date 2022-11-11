DUBOIS – DuBois area residents were cautioned Monday night about burning with the weather being so dry.

According to township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel there was a recent fire on Oklahoma Salem Road.

He also encouraged people to utilize the county’s CodeRED Alert system because the township’s emergency siren is aging.

He said it’s become harder and harder to find replacement parts to keep the siren in operation.

The supervisors reminded that Nov. 14 will be the final leaf pickup. Leaves must be bagged along the road by 3 p.m.

Also, on Monday night, residents requested the 18-foot height restriction be lifted on “accessory buildings.”

Several reasons were given for their request, which included that:

it’s less of an issue in rural areas of the township;

meeting roof pitch minimums can easily cause a single-story building to rise above 18 feet; and

garages for fifth wheels can require doors that push against 18 feet high on their own.

The supervisors sent the request to the township’s planning commission for review.

The supervisors also approved the consolidation agreement between the township and DuBois City.

The township solicitor requested the agreement be voted upon in the municipal meeting.

The DuBois-Sandy Joint board approved the agreement, as well; both votes were unanimous.