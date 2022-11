Kathryn Elizabeth “Betsy” Palenski, age 77, of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie, PA. Born on July 5, 1945 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Dean and Ruth Elizabeth (Swisher) McClure. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and graduated from Clarion University with both a […]

