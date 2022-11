Francis Richard “Rich” Trunzo passed away on November 9, 2022, at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, Pennsylvania. Rich was born on October 27, 1937, to Joseph and Margarite (Richtarsic) Trunzo, the third of eight children. He was a graduate of Brockway Area High School in 1955 and studied at Penn State University. Rich worked for Brockway Pressed Metals for 45 years […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/francis-richard-rich-trunzo/