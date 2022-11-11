Despite some initial concerns with a new requirement that most Pennsylvania counties tally their mail ballots nonstop, election workers plowed through the job Tuesday and Wednesday while reporting no major problems. (Photo above: Poll workers process mail ballots in Lancaster County on Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: Carter Walker / Votebeat) By Carter Walker of Votebeat Passed by the legislature earlier […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/election-officials-reported-few-issues-complying-with-pa-s-new-continuous-count-rule-for-mail-ballots/