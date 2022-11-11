DUBOIS – Parking in front of Nelson House and Charlie’s Pub in DuBois will become motorcycle only.

Following some debate Monday night, DuBois City Council voted unanimously to make the change.

Originally plans were to prohibit all parking to make negotiating the turn there safer.

Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said she hates seeing all the parking being taken away.

Council considered its options before ultimately deciding to permit motorcycles since they require less space.

Council hopes that by permitting the motorcycle parking, it will leave spots available for other motorists in a nearby lot.

Bids were also awarded Monday night for the Spring and West Weber Avenue waterline replacement projects.

Both were awarded to the lowest bidder, Dave Roman Excavating. The Spring Avenue bid totaled $320,410.

For the West Weber Avenue project, the bid totaled $241,470. Nine bids were received for each project.

Prior to the council meeting Monday night, the DuBois-Sandy Joint Board voted to accept the consolidation agreement.

The board of supervisors later approved the agreement at its municipal meeting.

City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio thanked Consolidation Solicitor Chris Gabriel for acting as a mediator during the process.

He said there was a lot of back and forth as well as compromise to develop and approve the final agreement.

“A lot of people were just trying to stick up for what’s best for the new city,” Suplizio said.