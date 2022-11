Debra I. “Debbie” Bridge, 68, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born July 9, 1954 to Ardell and Shirley Lou (Martin) Barnett in Punxsutawney. She was a member of Cloe United Methodist Church. Debbie was an active member of the church, teaching Sunday School […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/debra-i-debbie-bridge/