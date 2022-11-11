CLEARFIELD – During a special meeting Thursday night, Clearfield Borough Council voted to approve the charter agreement and by-laws for the Clearfield Regional Police Commission.

Councilman Steve Livergood, who also serves on the police commission, asked council to consider earmarking $30,000 in CARES Act funds for the commission.

That will be addressed further at next week’s regular council meeting, along with the 2023 budget and tax rate.

Clearfield Fire Chief Andrew Smith reported that the borough, along with several other volunteer fire departments, aided with the forest fire in Elk County on Wednesday.

Smith along with Police Chief Vincent McGinnis strongly advise and remind residents to not burn their leaves, especially when the borough’s Street Department has been working very hard with the leaf pickup.

Residents Robert and Ann Rubly addressed council regarding the property behind their lot. It would appear that the Rubly’s garage sits on a small portion of land that the borough possesses.

Council will discuss the matter further at next week’s meeting.

Resident George DeHaven stood before council and put his bid in for Fourth Ward council member, a spot that is currently vacant due to Greg Forcey resigning last month.

It was noted that DeHaven is a deputy for the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department.