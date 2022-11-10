CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville woman is being accused of stealing more than $3,600 from Greenwood Township while she worked there.

Christine M. Lewis, 57, is charged by Clearfield state police with felony theft by unlawful taking and forgery following an investigation that began May 2.

The township auditor filed the police report after discovering an employee, Lewis, had written six checks to herself, totaling $3,640, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

When investigator Trooper Frederick W. Burns III spoke with the auditor by phone, she said in January she began calling Lewis about performing the audit and was repeatedly told it wasn’t ready.

Finally, she said they began the audit April 25. After that, Lewis reportedly messaged a township official saying she still owed $1,900 for taking money for a friend.

On May 4, Burns met with township officials and was notified of Lewis’ termination, effective April 22. They also indicated they still had messages Lewis had sent them.

It was noted that checks require the officials’ signature, which didn’t occur. Previously Lewis stole money from the township in 2019 but paid back a sum of $2,300, according to the affidavit.

Lewis waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending her case to county court. Her bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.