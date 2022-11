CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture is giving you an extra present this year. The Money Tree is back with a twist! Stop by and pick your keepsake ornament from the money tree for your chance to receive an additional 10% to 50% off the lowest moving sale prices throughout the store. The Faller’s Furniture girls are ready to help […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-fallers-furniture-money-tree-is-back-with-a-twist/