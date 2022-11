BENEZETTE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Several area fire stations were dispatched on Wednesday afternoon to a major forest fire in Benezette Township. (Photos courtesy Cameron County Fire Wire) According to a published article on WTAJ, crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, to the area of Winslow Hill in Benezette Township, Elk County, to help control and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/several-area-crews-respond-to-major-forest-fire-in-benezette/