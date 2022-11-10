CLEARFIELD – A Morrisdale man is facing charges for allegedly “torturing” a pit bull by depriving the dog of veterinary care following an encounter with a porcupine.

Darrell R. Kent, 60, is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, as well as misdemeanor neglect of animals-vet care and cruelty to animals.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Clearfield County Humane Officer Melony Sopic was contacted Aug. 5 concerning a pit bull with porcupine quills embedded in her face.

Following several calls and investigation, it was learned the dog belonged to Kent. Sopic, however, was unable to reach him forcing her to post a notice upon several buildings at his residence.

As she began to leave, she saw a camper towards the rear of the property and a small pit bull. “The dog known as ‘Luna’ was in bad shape,” Sopic said in the affidavit.

“… She was underweight, her face was severely swollen and she was unable to open her eye. She had blood in her fur and smelled of diesel fuel.”

Sopic took custody of Luna so the dog could receive veterinary care and left paperwork for Kent. The dog was transported straight to the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, Woodland.

On Aug. 8, more than 75 quills were reportedly removed from the dog’s face while under sedation because of the “extreme” pain it caused her.

The vet tech had difficulty placing the tube in Luna’s throat due to the swelling. The dog also struggled to open her mouth, and according to the affidavit, was given a body score of 3/10.

Reportedly, the dog’s ears had yeast infections with significant debris and both eyes were swollen shut. The left eye was visible, but staff were unable to tell if the right was visible due to swelling.

A quill removed from one eye was embedded two inches, said Sopic, who later received a call from Kent, who allegedly admitted to knowing of Luna’s suffering.

He said he didn’t call a vet but thought his family did, and used rags soaked in diesel fuel to wrap around the dog’s face. He also said she had difficulty eating because of her severe facial swelling.

“Based upon evidence and investigation, Kent knowingly tortured the pit bull causing severe and prolonged pain …. for 27 days,” Sopic said.

Kent was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday but failed to appear, and according to a court employee, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.